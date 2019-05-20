Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejects exit poll results 2019: West Bengal Chief Mamta Banerjee did not give importance to the exit polls and dismissed it by saying it nothing more than the gossip of media channels.She made the remark in a tweet soon after most exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections that concluded on Sunday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejects Exit Poll Results 2019: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the exit polls are nothing more than the gossip of media channels. A defiant Mamata Banerjee urged the Opposition leaders to stay “united, strong and bold”. On Sunday, most of the exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that concluded on Sunday.

On Sunday, most of the exit polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will sweep over 300 of the country’s 543 parliamentary seats while the Congress and its allies manage around 120. The polls also showed the BJP will win 13 of its 42 seats in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in power. Apart from that, it predicted that the BJP be making big gains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh despite surprise losses in 2018’s assembly elections. The BJP may lose seats in comparison to the 282 that they managed to get in 2014 Lok Sabha Election, but its coalition will bag enough seats to cross the majority mark of 272 while the Congress will gain in its tally but will be far short of what it would need to form a government at the centre, the polls said.

In an appeal to all Opposition leaders to fight this battle together, Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t trust Exit Poll gossip as the ruling BJP is trying to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip.

I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2019

Earlier, after casting her vote on Sunday, Mamta Banerjee claimed that central forces literally tortured the people of West Bengal during the Lok Sabha election. Mamata’s statement came after both South and North Kolkata constituencies witnessed poll-related violence. The BJP candidate from North Kolkata constituency even alleged that TMC workers threatened their polling agents.

Nearly 61 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote on Sunday in the seventh and final phase of election in the 59 Lok Sabha constituency across 8 states and Union Territories.

Exit polls showed Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) trailing behind the ruling BJP-JJD(U) alliance in Bihar.

The official Twitter account of the RJD claimed exit polls are nothing more than a business decision taken by news channels to please their consumers.

Exit Poll होता है। उपभोक्ता वर्ग की पार्टी को जीतते दिखाना उनकी व्यवसायिक मजबूरी है। अगर उपभोक्ता वर्ग की पार्टी हारती है तो लोग निराशा में टीवी ही बंद कर देंगे। टीवी बंद तो TRP डाउन। Exit Poll पर उनका जोश और परिणाम की यह भी एक वजह है — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) May 19, 2019

The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23, 2019.

