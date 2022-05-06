Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, remarked on Thursday that Bengal is far better than other states while criticizing Uttar Pradesh's peace and order condition.

Following the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that if he traveled to Bengal, he would be assassinated. The chief of the Trinamool Congress Party said, while speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the first anniversary of her third term in power, “I feel awful if someone says don’t travel to Bengal because you’ll be killed if you do. Bengal is far superior to other states.”

While referring to Uttar Pradesh, she added “If a female seeks justice in Uttar Pradesh today, she is accused. But we don’t do that here. If my own lads and girls (party workers) are guilty, I don’t even leave them. However, some people continue to circulate bogus recordings.”

According to CM, to do politics, one must first undertake social work. She further added “Today, I sware before my mothers and sisters that I will work for Bengal till I leave. Bengal will illuminate the way to India.”

She also claimed that her government has ruled the state for 11 years. Anyone with the courage to confront her about her actions over the past 11 years is welcome to do so.

“I don’t give a damn what other people think of me. For my people, democracy is important to me. Those who participate in Durga Puja also participate in Eid. We celebrate all holidays as a family “she continued.

On April 6, Shah warned in the Rajya Sabha in response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh that anyone who travels to West Bengal risks being assassinated. TMC lawmakers protested the remarks.

Earlier Shah referring to West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha stated that he is not aware of any FIRs filed against the AAP in Gujarat. An FIR may have been lodged if one has done something. However, if someone travels to Bengal, they may be killed.