Both the parties have flagged off their digital campaigns with two individual apps namely, Didirdoot( meaning didi’s messanger ) of Trinamool Congress and Modipara ( Modi’sneighbourhood) of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Ahead of the West Bengal elections, after Trinamool Congress launched its app- ‘Didirdoot on February 4th, Bhartiya Janata Party also initiated its digital campaign and introduced an app called ‘Modipara’ which is meant to be a counter move and a clash in the digital space between the parties can be witnessed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah set in motion the Modipara app during his visit to West Bengal 3 days ago. Its purpose is to boost Prime Minister’s popularity in the digital world and to pilot the party to every neighbourhood. The app seems to be gaining popularity in West Bengal and the registrations are being received in large numbers.

“Almost 1.8 Lakh users have registered so far on the app and the website of Modipara and 3.5 lakh visits have been recorded’’ underlined Amit Malviya, head of BJP IT cell and co-manager of West Bengal division. The age groups that have been recorded seem to be consisting of people belonging to the 18-25 year age groups and more number of rural women have also registered.

Also read: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia this week; Maritime corridor, expanding strategic ties on agenda

Also read: China hits back at US allegations of lack of transparency in early findings of Covid-19

“It is a one-stop destination for all campaign activities in the state and it permits sharing of content and merchandise as well,” he further added.

The Trinamool Congress on the other hand has cited that their application is witnessing a total of 1 lakh downloads in a ‘record time’. The part has stated that the application would help the people of West Bengal to connect with chief minister Mamata Banerjee through video conferencing and live a stream of conferences and meetings.

Also read: 2 years of Pulwama attack: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay tribute to CRPF jawans