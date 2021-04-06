The candidate said that despite his complaint, the same incident was repeated on Sunday as well. In response to this complaint, the Election Commission said on Monday that there was some technical glitch that led to this. In another instance involving EVMs, some Election Commission officials were caught in Assam's Ratabari constituency with EVM in a vehicle that is owned by a BJP candidate.

With elections going on in Bengal, politics of levelling allegations of voting disruption on each other has also begun from all parties. While Trinamool Congress is being accused by the Bhartiya Janata Party of violence and brutality, Congress is alleging malfunctioning of EVM CCTV cameras to be a deliberate plan.

In a significant development in the ongoing Bengal elections, a Congress candidate contesting from Baghmundi Assembly constituency of Bengal on Saturday filed a complaint alleging that the CCTV cameras carrying the video feed of stored EVMs were switched off for over one hour.

The candidate said that despite his complaint, the same incident was repeated on Sunday as well. In response to this complaint, the Election Commission said on Monday that there was some technical glitch that led to this. Bengal’s Chief Electoral office tweeted that the screen being used to display the CCTV footage malfunctioned on the said days but the cameras were working even when the screens malfunctioned. The tweet further read that the candidates were informed about this whole matter.

(Conti..) The CCTV cameras were working the entire time & their footage is intact& stored for the whole duration as checked by CAPF on duty also. The candidates have been apprised of the same to their satisfaction and the LED screen has been changed.@SpokespersonECI — CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) April 5, 2021

The Congress candidate in his letter had written that he felt most uncomfortable to request the officer to let him know why the CCTV cameras installed before the strongroom at Purulia polytechnic were stopped for a considerable amount of time.

In another instance involving EVMs, some Election Commission officials were caught in Assam’s Ratabari constituency with EVM in a vehicle that is owned by a BJP candidate. The Election Commission later suspended four of its officials connected to this case.