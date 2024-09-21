Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Bengal Governor Bose Demands Clarification From CM Mamata On Border Sealing

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sought an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding reports that the state government sealed the interstate border with Jharkhand.

Constitutional Directive for Clarification

Sources from Raj Bhavan indicate that Governor Bose directed the Chief Minister under Article 167 of the Constitution to clarify whether the report is accurate and, if so, to provide reasons for the action.

Vehicle Movement Sealed Due to Flooding

On Thursday, Banerjee ordered that vehicle movement between Bengal and Jharkhand be sealed after water levels rose and flooded National Highway 16 at Panshkura. The closure of the Bengal-Jharkhand border is set to last for three days. West Bengal shares its border with Jharkhand across three districts: Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Paschim Bardhaman.

MUST READ: PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

Impact on Cargo Movement

On Friday, long queues of trucks carrying goods were observed at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border. Cargo trucks, carrying essential raw materials, were stuck, causing significant delays.

CM Banerjee Addresses Flood Crisis with PM Modi

In light of the flooding, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the situation, which she alleges was exacerbated by the release of 5 lakh cusecs of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)-controlled dams.

Allegations of Negligence by the Centre

CM Banerjee described the situation as a “man-made flood” that has severely impacted over 5 million people in Bengal. She warned that if negligence continues, the state would consider severing ties with the DVC.

Specific Concerns Raised in the Letter

Taking to her social media platform, Banerjee stated, “I wrote to PM Narendra Modi highlighting the devastation caused by the release of 5 lakh cusecs of water from DVC-controlled dams— a scale hitherto unwitnessed.” She emphasized that this “man-made flood,” the worst since 2009, has greatly affected the lives of the people in the state.

Flooding Details and Impact Assessment

In her letter, Banerjee elaborated on the unprecedented, unplanned, and unilateral release of water from the Maithon and Panchet dams. She stated that all districts in South Bengal have been plunged into devastating floods, causing severe hardships for the populace. This massive discharge has resulted in what she described as “the biggest flood in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas since 2009,” affecting over 1,000 square kilometers and nearly 5 million people.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

 

Filed under

Bengal Jharkhand Border Border Sealing CM Mamata Governor Bose West Bengal News

