Soon after the voting for the Bengal panchayat elections began, several complaints of booth capturing and violence were reported to State Election Commission after which the authorities deployed over 9,000 Kolkata Police Personnel to ensure peace during voting. A bomb explosion was also reported in Amdanga’s Sadhanpur in North 24 Parganas leaving several injured. Earlier in the day a video also surfaced where a Bengal development minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh was seen slapping a BJP supporter. Talking to media about the video, the Bengal leader alleged that he saw a BJP agent running away with a ballot box after which the officer present at site caught hold of him but the people urged to let him go. He said, “I just drove people away using my hand, that’s all. TMC hasn’t attacked anyone.”

Massive violence was also reported in Bhangar where a media vehicle has been torched and a journalist’s camera was also damaged. News Agency ANI also claimed that media was also barred from entering the area. Reports suggest that the following elections are being held in 622 zila parishads, 6,158 panchayat samitis and 31,836 gram panchayats. The counting will take place on May 17. Later, Congress also alleged that its candidates were thrashed and looted allegedly by the TMC workers.

