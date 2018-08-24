In a big relief for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, the Supreme Court on Friday said there will be no re-election in local body seats that went uncontested in panchayat polls in May.

Setting aside the West Bengal High Court court order, the Supreme Court said that there will be no re-election in local body seats that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress won contested. Thousands of seats went uncontested in panchayat polls that were held in May. The court further said whoever is aggrieved with the election results can file their petitions before the concerned court within 30 days. According to media reports, over 20,000 went uncontested in West Bengal panchayat polls.

The West Bengal had been hit by violence during the panchayat polls, with opposition parties, particularly BJP alleging the TMC of using terror tactics to win the elections.

