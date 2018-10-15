Bengaluru: Six unidentified people on Sunday killed a 60-year-old school principal when he was giving a special class to students. The police reports say that the group of assailants entered the classroom and stabbed principal to death in front of 20 people.

A Bengaluru public school principal was killed by 6 unidentified assailants on Sunday. As per the reports, the miscreants committed the crime in front of 20 students, when the principal was giving a special class to students. After being informed, police acted swiftly and nabbed one accused. The police reports suggest that the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Ranganath, who was holding the chair of principal at Havanur Public School in suburban Agrahara Dasarahalli.

The incident happened when Ranganath was giving a special lecture to weak students of 10th class and helping them to prepare for upcoming exams. The police reports added that the group of assailants entered the classroom and stabbed principal to death. After lodging the case and primary investigation, police held one accused from the Mahalaxmi Layout area after a minor gun battle. Reportedly, the accused suffered a bullet in the leg and later was admitted to a civic hospital for the treatment.

The motive behind the crime has not been ascertained yet, however, the police suspect a dispute related to the school building land to be the reason behind the brutal murder. A few days ago, wife and son of Gurugram’s Additional District Judge Shrikant were shot by the security guard. The Judge’s wife passed away on Sunday and his son is undertreatment in a critical condition. The accused official was deployed as the security guard to the son and the mother.

As per reports, after opening fire at the duo, the guard fled from the spot. However, the Gurugram Police acted swiftly and nabbed the accused and the investigation in the case is underway.

