Bengaluru: 29 flights delayed as IndiGo faces server issues, several passengers stuck at airport: As many as 63 flights were delayed after a server glitch at the Bengaluru airport on Monday. It ended for more than half-an-hour, starting from 4.29 am and was restored at 5.07 am. Indigo in a statement said that due to some technical reasons, the airliner server at Bengaluru airport was down from this morning. It said that the server was restored after 38 minutes. The server was fully restored and functioned smoothly afterward. Indigo has regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

