The 35-year-old Bengaluru based anthropologist, Atreyee Majumdar, who went missing for a week has been finally found by the police. The woman was missing since April 4 after which a massive search was on. Reports say that the girl was found in hotel Taj Vivanta in Bengaluru.

Atreyee Majumdar, a 35-year-old Bengaluru based anthropologist was missing from Bengaluru for nearly a week. A massive search was on for her by her family and friends through the online platform and using a google spreadsheet. But, as per latest reports she has been found by the police in a hotel, Taj Vivanta on the MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to reports, Majumdar, 2who is a PhD student has been missing since April 4, 2018, when she landed in the city from Canada on the same day.

Majumdar’s parents revealed that as soon as she arrived from Canada, they took her home. They further said that she slept till 9:00PM and then left home with her handbag. Reports say that the police was informed by the hotel staff after they recognised her from the pictures being shared by her friends and family on the social media platform. Atreyee Majumdar had studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and was in Toronto for her post-doctoral research, as per reports in a leading daily.

She was spotted by the police on security footage at two hotels Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur before she was found. Majumdar didn’t respond to her parents’ calls a day before her disappearance. However, she got back to them a day later and informed that she was in New Delhi. Her father asked her to fly back to Bengaluru. She was missing since then and her family and friends shared her photos on social media to get some clue of her whereabouts. They also distributed pamphlets and police searched across, hospitals and hotels.

