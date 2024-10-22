Bengaluru Building Collapse: Heavy Rains Compound Tragedy As Rescue Efforts Unfold

The incident occurred around 3:45 PM amidst relentless heavy rainfall that has plagued the city, crippling normal life since the previous day. (Read more below)

At least three workers have tragically lost their lives, and 14 others are feared trapped following the collapse of a six-storey under-construction building in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:45 PM amidst relentless heavy rainfall that has plagued the city, crippling normal life since the previous day.

Emergency services sprang into action swiftly, launching search and rescue operations for the construction workers who were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Reports indicate that all the affected workers were from Bihar and were laboring on a 60×40 site when the structure fell. Four individuals managed to escape during the chaos, but rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate and assist those still trapped under the debris.

Latest Updates on the Bengaluru Building Collapse

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraja, “As many as seventeen were trapped, with one confirmed fatality. Two have been rescued, while fourteen remain trapped as rescue operations continue.” Firefighters and local authorities are collaborating in a desperate attempt to find and save the workers.

#BREAKING | Video captures moment under construction building comes crashing down in seconds Tune in for all live updates here – https://t.co/D4n9GELJzp#BengaluruRains #BengaluruNews pic.twitter.com/ChADIr1EZg — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2024

Impact of Heavy Rains in Bengaluru

The incident comes as North Bengaluru is reeling from severe rainfall, with many areas, especially around Yelahanka, experiencing significant flooding. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike reported that Yelahanka received an astonishing 157 mm (six inches) of rain within just six hours from midnight to 6 AM on Tuesday.

Areas such as Kendriya Vihar were inundated, resembling rivers with waist-deep water. Rescue teams utilized coracles to navigate the flooded streets, aiding those trapped by the rising waters. The persistent waterlogging has thrown normal life into disarray across Northern Bengaluru, causing many residents to remain indoors and leading to missed flights, trains, and buses. Schools in flood-affected areas had to close their doors.

Low-lying neighborhoods near lakes have seen homes inundated, resulting in damaged household items, vehicles, and electronic goods. Severe traffic congestion has paralyzed key routes, with Ballari Road leading to Kempegowda International Airport experiencing significant bottlenecks, compounded by the weather chaos. Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road, and Kanakapura Road are also witnessing major traffic snarls.

Government Response and Statements

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath was observed wading through knee-deep water to assist residents in affected areas. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru’s development, addressed the media about the challenges posed by the extreme weather, likening it to conditions seen in other regions. “You might have noticed in the media what is happening in Dubai and Delhi. There is pollution in Delhi and rains in Dubai, which is a drought-prone region. We are managing,” he stated.

He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that certain zones, including the south, west, and Mahadevapura, were facing greater challenges. “We cannot stop nature, but we are here to help,” he added, underscoring the government’s commitment to providing relief to those affected by the relentless rain.

As rescue operations continue amid challenging conditions, the focus remains on locating and assisting those trapped in the rubble while addressing the broader impact of the heavy rains across Bengaluru. The community rallies together as officials work diligently to restore normalcy in the region.

