A Bengaluru police constable on Friday night chased down a robber and as a token of appreciation from the Deputy Police Commissioner got a honeymoon trip to Munnar. Recently there were reports that Ravi D Channanavar, DCP, had also sent a constable on a south India trip for nabbing the thief.

A Bengaluru police constable on Friday night chased down a robber and as a token of appreciation from the Deputy Police Commissioner got a honeymoon trip to Munnar.

A 4-kilometre chase of armed robbers, in which Venkatesh KE, a constable attached to Bellandur police station, emerged victoriously has earned him an unexpected wedding gift from his seniors, a honeymoon trip to Munnar.

The 31-year-old constable was on his way back to the station after patrolling the area around 2:45 am on Friday when he heard the help cries from Hanumanath, a fast-food chain employee, who was returning home after work. The robbers had snatched his mobile and cash.

The constable was quick to react to the situation, he chased the robbers, who headed towards Koramangala, on his bike. After a 4 km chase, one of them ran away but Venkatesh managed to catch hold of the other accused.

According to the police, the constable knocked down the accused but slipped and fell on the road and sustaining injuries. however, that didn’t stop him from seeing the end to this chase.

He got on his knees and managed to pin down the accused, who has been identified as Arun Dayal, 20 from rom Koramangala. Venkatesh alerted Koramagala patrolling police who escorted Dayal to the station for further inquiries

Venkatesh’s presence of mind and courage helped us crack a gang,” said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

As per reports, when the Deputy Police Commissioner spoke to him he found out Venkatesh was due to get married on November 2 in his hometown. To appreciate Mr Ahad decided to sponsor Mr Venkatesh trip to Munnar for 3 nights and 4 days.

“Such a gesture will not only encourage him to continue doing good work but will also prove to be an inspiration to other police personnel,” Ahad was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

Recently there were reports that Ravi D Channanavar, DCP, had also sent a constable on a south India trip for nabbing the thief.

I am very happy that my work has been recognised,” Venkatesh told The Hindu.

There are many police personnel who do this as part of their job daily. It is by sheer luck that my work got recognised and appreciated.” Venkatesh was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More