A drug peddler in Bengaluru was arrested by the police when he decided to file IT returns on an annual income of Rs 40 lakh. His returns raised suspicion with the IT department who asked the police to keep a close watch on him. It later emerged that he sold 30 kg ganja every month and made crores of rupees.

A 34-year-old construction worker landed himself in police net after he decided to file income tax returns on his annual income of Rs 40 lakh. It later emerged that he was involved in drug peddling as well and that was his primary source of income. Koramangala police have seized 26 kg f ganja as well as Rs 5 lakh cash from the possession of Rachappa Ranga. His associate has also been arrested while the search is on for his ganja supplier.

According to the reports, Rachappa had come under the scanner of police when he filed his income tax returns on an annual income of Rs 40 lakh. Sensing something suspicious, IT department asked the police to keep a close watch on him since he had not declared the source of his income. the investigation later threw light upon the fact that Rachappa had entered the business of drug peddling in 2013 while working as a construction worker. He earned crores of rupees by running the business in the city and recruited youth agents. He resided in a villa and paid a monthly rent of whopping Rs 40,000. He also had a luxury car and a property in his village.

The reports further suggest, that once Rachappa got the information about IT department scrutinising his returns, he began to register himself as a Class I contractor with govt agencies on the advice of his lawyer. However, his trick did not work out as police had their eye on him. Rachappa sold 30 kg of ganja every month, with the top quality ganja priced at Rs 35,000 per kg.