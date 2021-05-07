Karnataka has reported over 50K new cases and 346 deaths in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state has peaked to 17.5 lakh while the death toll has reached 16,884.

After Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru is now emerging as the epicenter of Covid-19 crisis in India. With the shortage of beds, oxygen and medical equipments, the calls for help from the state are on an unprecedented rise. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported over 50K new cases and 346 deaths, the highest ever spike till date; taking the total number of cases in the state has peaked to 17.5 lakh and 16,884 deaths. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the state have peaked to 4,87,288.

Some of the districts that have been identified as the hotspot in the state include Tumakuru, Mysuru, Udupi, Mandya, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Chikkamagaluru. However, with the steep rise in cases, the pressure on healthcare staff and infrastructure is increasing manifold. Reports are rife that UK and double mutant variants are the major strains that have been identified in the state.

Even as Bengaluru remains the major contributor of Covid infections in Karnataka, experts recommend that the lockdown in the state should be extended for two more weeks. He said that even though the state is reporting over 50K cases, it is yet to reach its peak. He further hinted that that the number of cases in Karnataka are expected to rise in next two weeks.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reports 4.14 L new cases and 3.9K deaths in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 2,14,91,598, of which there are 36,45,164 active cases, 1,76,12, 351 recovered cases and 2,34,083 deaths.