In a shocking news, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed outside his office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was rushed to the Mallya hospital following the attack where his condition is said to be critical due to multiple injuries. The incident took place when Justice Shetty was on his way to his office for a hearing. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the assailant named Sanjay Sharma for allegedly stabbing the judge thrice with a sharp-edged weapon.

“A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody,” Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the reporters following the unfortunate incident in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has paid a visit to the injured Justice at the hospital. Meanwhile, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa has said defended the security breach. He said that multiple CCTV camera and metal detectors were installed at the place and that there was n security lapse.

“There was no bar for anybody. Anybody could access him with their grievances, there was no armed guard. There are multiple CCTV cameras…a metal detector and multiple people watching. How can we say there has been a security breach,” Mr Kalappa was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has hit out at the government for the serious lapse in security. “One person attempted to murder the judge.He hit him 3 times with his knife.The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. The situation is very bad,” an eyewitness to the incident Jay Anna was quoted as saying by ANI. Veteran politician Deve Gowda has also hit out at the Karnataka govt for failing to provide proper security to the Lokayukta.

Bengaluru: Visual of the person who stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty at his office in Bengaluru. He has been taken into custody by the police. pic.twitter.com/QeaVd9QL6y — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

