Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

Bengaluru Man Loses Job After Threatening Acid Attack On Woman Over Her Outfit

In Bengaluru, Nikith Shetty was fired for threatening to throw acid on a woman over her clothing choices, prompting immediate action from her husband and employer against such behavior.

Bengaluru Man Loses Job After Threatening Acid Attack On Woman Over Her Outfit

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man has been terminated from his job after allegedly threatening a woman with an acid attack due to her choice of attire. The accused, Nikith Shetty, faced swift action following a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, Shahbaz Ansar, who took to social media to highlight the serious nature of the threat.

Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, publicly shared his distress on X, urging authorities in Karnataka to take immediate action against Shetty. He stated, “This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife’s face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening.” This urgent plea for help caught the attention of social media users, who quickly identified Shetty’s workplace.

Immediate Corporate Response

The company where Shetty was employed, Etios Digital Services, issued a statement on Instagram confirming his termination and the filing of a case against him. “We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual’s choice of clothing,” the company wrote, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining a respectful and safe work environment.

Etios Digital Services further stated, “As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith’s employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions.”

The immediate action taken by the company garnered praise from various quarters, with many expressing their gratitude for addressing such unacceptable behavior. Shahbaz Ansar also extended his thanks to the community, saying, “The man who threatened my wife, Khyati Shree, with an acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen.”

Legal Implications Of Acid Attack Threats

The legal framework surrounding such incidents is stringent, particularly under Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with crimes involving acid attacks. This section imposes severe penalties for causing permanent injury or significant harm through acid attacks, including potential life imprisonment and fines to cover the victim’s medical expenses.

Filed under

bengaluru crime news Karnataka Latest Crime news
