Two pilots of the Indian Air Force flying Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft were killed after the aircraft crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru while taking off. The incident took place this morning around 10:30 am. Reports suggest that Squadron leader Siddharth Negi and Squadron leader Sameer Abrol who were flying the aircraft suffered serious injuries after the aircraft crashed while taking off this morning at the airport.

While one of them died during the take-off, another one who had managed to bail out died due to injuries.

French-made Mirage aircrafts have been in service since 1985 and about 50 of them (after today’s crash) are operated by the Indian Air force (IAF), though many are in the process of upgrade. An investigation on the matter has been ordered by the Ministry of Defence. The aircraft has ‘zero-zero’ (zero speed, zero altitudes) ejection seats, that help the pilots to descent even when the aircraft is on the ground and is not moving

(More details awaited)

