Bengaluru Police Arrests Auto Driver Who Abused, Slapped Woman After She Cancelled Ride

Bengaluru police have taken auto driver R. Muthuraj into custody for verbally abusing and slapping a woman after she canceled her ride and chose another auto to reach her destination. The 46-year-old Ola auto driver was apprehended by the Magadi Road Police, and legal proceedings are underway.

The incident began when a woman and her friend each booked separate autos through Ola. When one of the autos arrived first, the woman canceled her ride. She explained that they had booked two autos to ensure her friend wouldn’t miss her class, mentioning that in Bangalore, autos frequently cancel rides or demand extra money.

Driver abused, tried to snatch phone

After the woman canceled the auto, which was just a minute away, the driver became enraged, verbally abusing her. He even attempted to grab her phone to stop her from recording the confrontation and eventually slapped her. A video of the altercation has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows the woman repeatedly asking why the driver was shouting, while the angry driver argued about how a cancellation could happen by mistake and questioned who would cover the fuel costs, implying that the woman’s father should pay for it. As the situation escalated, the woman warned the driver that she would report him to the police if he didn’t calm down. The driver insisted that they go to the police station together.

Bystanders remained passive

When the woman suggested going to a different police station and mentioned she already had his phone and auto details, the driver suddenly slapped her.

She recounted that the driver slapped her in front of her own driver, who did nothing, and bystanders who remained passive. Despite this, the driver continued to threaten her, saying he would beat her with his slippers as well.

The woman also expressed her dissatisfaction with Ola, noting that while her driver managed to get them away, Ola’s response had been disappointing.

Ola’s response

After reporting the incident through the app, they received only an automated reply, and attempts to contact their support line were unsuccessful, leaving them feeling frustrated and helpless.

She further stated that she had never felt so unsafe in Bangalore and demanded that Ola take immediate and strict action.

Following the incident’s spread on social media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for West Bengaluru announced that the auto driver had been apprehended by the Magadi Road Police and that legal action was being taken in accordance with the law.