Congress MLA NA Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who was accused of thrashing a man in a pub in Bengaluru’s UB City, surrendered on Monday. Mohammed Haris Nalapad surrender has come after an FIR was registered against him and ten others for allegedly thrashing a man in Bengaluru’s UB city. As a punitive measure, the son was expelled from the party for 6 years, which was informed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara. The incident took place in Bengaluru in a pub in UB City in the night, when Nalapad walked into the pub with his cronies.

Following Congress MLA son’s surrender, his lawyer B Usman said, “MH Nalapad’s arrest procedure is complete, he will be produced before a district court. Police say he has been named as accused on the basis of CCTV footage frm pub, seen in CCTV footage is son of a BJP MP also but he has not been named as an accused.” The victim, Vidwath was having dinner in the same pub with his friend. The scuffle occurred between the two groups when Vidwath was asked to sit properly.

MH Nalapad's arrest procedure is complete, he will be produced before a district court. Police say he has been named as accused on the basis of CCTV footage frm pub, seen in CCTV footage is son of a BJP MP also but he has not been named as an accused: B Usman, Nalapad's lawyer pic.twitter.com/MfVk6x3Ud6 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

Speaking on this incident, Congress MLA NA Haris said, “Whoever does wrong is wrong, be it the son of an MLA or anyone else. I have always advised my son to never do anything wrong. I will see that my son does not do anything like this again.” Meanwhile, earlier in the day, BJP workers protested outside Cubbon Park police station against Congress MLA NA Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad who is accused of allegedly thrashing a man in a pub.

Responding to the incident, the ongoing President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and national spokesperson Dinesh Gundu Roa had condemned the attack and said that nobody was above the law. He took to his Twitter profile and mentioned that is a ghastly incident and police shall take stern actions and arrest all the assailants. Also, Youth Congress general secretary will be sacked from the Congress party for his involvement in this hideous act of crime. The chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, as well as Nalapad’s father Mohammed Haris Nalapad, enunciated their reaction on Twitter.

