The entire episode of two men bashing each other for a girl in the middle of the highway was recorded by several onlookers who later shared the video of the incident on several social media platforms.

The Saturday morning for the motorists travelling on the Bengaluru-Nelamangala highway was not something usual as most of them forgot where they were actually heading to and stopped midway to enjoy a full filmy drama. The entire episode of two men bashing each other for a girl in the middle of the highway was recorded by several onlookers who later shared the video of the incident on several social media platforms. As interesting the beginning sounds, the end was filmier. After the cops were alerted about the highway fight, they rushed to the spot and while the police were booking the two in separate cases, the woman went away with a third man.

The incident took place at Bavikere Cross village on National Highway-48 (Bengaluru-Pune). Following the entire filmy incident, the traffic towards Bengaluru was also affected as all the passersby stood in their cars to witness the entire scene. Reports suggest that while the two men were bashing each other claiming to be the husband of the woman, the 38-year-old lady stated that none of the two men was her husband and left the scene with another person.

Later, the woman was identified as Shashikala who as with Chikkabidarukallu, who was identified as a truck driver. A report by TOI suggested that Shashikala had tied the knot with Rangaswamy som,e 8 years back in 2000.

However, the marriage ended in 2010. After that, the lady lived with Ramesh Kumar. Reports suggest that Kumar used to work as a supervisor at a superviso0r at a garment factory.

Meanwhile, the other person identified as Siddaraju, a cab driver in the garment factory where Shashikala used to work had proposed her for marriage. Now, after finding that Siddaraju was a bachelor, Shashikala decided to marry Siddaraju.

