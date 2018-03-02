A 6-year-old school student from Bengaluru was molested by school staff inside the school toilet. The father of the boy registered a police complaint after he came to know about the incident from his son on returning from school. The accused was arrested by the police and further investigation is underway in the case.

In a yet another shocking incident reported from Bengaluru, a private school employee was arrested for molesting a six-year-old student of the school. The incident came to light after the boy went back from school and told his parents about the incident. A series of incidents relating to physical assault and molestation of school kids were reported from Delhi NCR after a 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the Ryan International School was murdered inside the school toilet. Now a six-year-old boy has been molested by a school support staff in Karnataka’s capital.

According to media reports, the incident happened on Thursday when the boy was caught alone by the alleged molester in the school toilet. School’s support staff Srinivas (42) molested the student inside the school toilet and was caught later when the boy’s father filed a complaint against him. A police officer confirmed the interrogation is underway and that Srinivas has been arrested. He also added that the father came to know about the incident after he was told by the boy when he returned back from school. “The father approached us after the boy told his parents about the incident after returning home,” the officer said.

Srinivas was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). The police is currently checking the background of the accused to determine if there have been any such offences registered under his name earlier. “We are verifying his background to see if he had been involved in similar incidents in the past,” said the officer.

The school administration acted swiftly after the incident was reported and immediately suspended Srinivas, assuring that stern action will be taken against him. He was working with the school for the past seven years. “We are shocked by the incident and we have terminated his services immediately. He had been working here for the past seven years,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

