Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who had visited MP PC Mohan's house for breakfast in Bengaluru, found that his footwear were missing when he came after the breakfast. The Vice President tried to search his footwear for a long time along with his security men but the search ended with no result as nobody had a clue were did the footwear go. After waiting for sometime when no one could locate his footwear, Venkaiah Naidu got a new pair of footwear.

However, MP PC Mohan later said that he had bought a new pair of footwear from a nearby Bata store for the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The Vice President was in the city for a programme and had visited MP PC Mohan’s House for the breakfast. Venkaiah Naidu was accompanied by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including R Ashok, Sadananda Gowda among others. Now the question is that who took Venkaiah Naidu’s footwear from MP PC Mohan’s house. Did somebody steal it or somebody took it by mistake or they just went missing.

