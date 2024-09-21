Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Bengaluru: Woman Chopped Into Pieces Found Inside Fridge

A chilling discovery has sent shockwaves through the city of Bengaluru as the mutilated body of a 29-year-old woman was found stored in a refrigerator at a residence in Vyalikaval.

The gruesome incident came to light when neighbors complained of a foul smell emanating from the apartment. Upon investigation, the woman’s family members discovered the horrific scene. The victim, identified as Mahalakshmi, a native of Nelamangala, was living alone in Bengaluru.

Police suspect that the murder occurred approximately 15 days ago and that the body was dismembered and stored inside a 165-liter refrigerator.

The case bears striking similarities to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi in 2022, where her body was also dismembered and disposed of in a similar manner. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and have identified the victim’s husband, Hemant Das, as a potential suspect.

A team from the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to the scene to gather evidence, while a dog squad and a fingerprint team are securing the crime scene. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Satish Kumar has stated that the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

