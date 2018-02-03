A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were burnt alive after their car mysteriously caught fire in the basement of Sumadhura Anandam Apartment in Whitefield on Friday. Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The Forensic experts are also examining the evidence collected from the sight to find out the cause of the fire.

In a dreadful incident surfaced from Bengaluru, a 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were burnt alive after their car mysteriously caught fire in the basement of Sumadhura Anandam Apartment in Whitefield on Friday. The deceased were identified as Neha Verma and Param. The incident took place around 3 pm in the evening when the duo returned home after a day out. The police officials are looking into the matter while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts have also collected the evidence from the car, and are trying to find out the cause of the mysterious fire.

Neha and her 4-year-old son had left home around 12:30 pm. They were travelling in their Maruti Ritz car. Around 3:40 pm, the duo returned from the outing and Neha, who was on the wheel, parked her car at the spot in the basement parking lot of their apartment complex. Suddenly, the security guards heard a loud blast. When they ran to the parking area, they witnessed a car caught in flames. According to the police, the security guards were not aware of the fact that there was somebody trapped in the car. It was the fire and emergency personnel, who came within six minutes, found the charred remains of the mother and son after the fire was put out.

“Security guards tried to douse the flames by throwing water on the burning vehicle, but it was of no use. They could not go near the car. Our personnel reached the spot a few minutes after receiving an alert around 3.50 p.m.,” said a fire department official. Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The Forensic experts are also examining the evidence collected from the sight to find out the cause of the fire.