Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia Submerged In Rain Chaos Amid Thunderstorms

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, located in the Yelahanka area, was severely affected by torrential thunderstorms on Tuesday, resulting in significant waterlogging. (Read more below)

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia Submerged In Rain Chaos Amid Thunderstorms

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, located in the Yelahanka area, was severely affected by torrential thunderstorms on Tuesday, resulting in significant waterlogging. Social media images captured the entire parking area and entrance submerged, making access difficult for customers.

This newly inaugurated mall, one of the largest in north Bengaluru, faced chaos as heavy rainfall inundated all sides of the establishment. Mall management is currently engaged in efforts to pump out the water to restore access for shoppers.

Since its opening in 2023, the Phoenix Mall of Asia has been scrutinized for its impact on local infrastructure. Last year, Bengaluru police ordered the mall to shut down for 15 days due to traffic congestion caused by unplanned parking, leading to severe traffic jams in the tech hub. The mall management subsequently challenged this order in court, highlighting ongoing tensions regarding its operational effects on the area.

In light of the recent weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru, forecasting continued rainfall until Wednesday. As a precaution, the Karnataka government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. Bengaluru Urban District Collector Jagadeesha announced the closure on Tuesday evening, anticipating further rain in the coming days.

Additionally, the government has advised IT and private sector firms to permit employees to work from home, citing the likelihood of traffic snarls and challenging commuting conditions. As Bengaluru grapples with the aftermath of heavy rains, residents are urged to remain cautious and prepared for ongoing disruptions.

Filed under

bengaluru India Meteorological Department (IMD) Karnataka Phoenix Mall Phoenix Mall of Asia rainfall Yelahanka
