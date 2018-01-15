Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday broke the protocol to personally receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrived in India to begin a six-day visit that will also take him to Mumbai and Gujarat. As Netanyahu stepped on the red carpet, a smiling Modi embraced the Israeli leader and shook hands with him.

A smiling Narendra Modi embraced Benjamin Netanyahu and then shook hands with him and his wife as they arrived in New Delhi | Photo: IANS

On day two of his India visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. The Israeli PM will be holding bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sign agreements and deliver a press statement. The two sides are likely to sign several pacts in the areas of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber-security, and co-production of films and documentaries, among others, sources told The Indian Express.

Netanyahu and Modi are expected to discuss a variety of subjects related to bilateral relations and the global situation. The Israeli leader, accompanied by dozens of Israeli businessmen, will visit the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad in Gujarat and interact with business leaders in Mumbai. He will also go to the Taj Mahal city of Agra. Before embarking on his flight to India, Netanyahu had said: “We are strengthening the relationship between Israel and this important world power. This helps us with security, the economy, trade, tourism and many other aspects. “It is a very great blessing to the state of Israel.”

10. 45 am: Israel PM BenjaminNetanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

10.24 am: It began with PM Modi’s historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm, it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me, my wife&people of Israel.Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace &progress for our people: Israeli PM

10. 19 am: This is a dawn of a new era in the friendship between India and Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin. Netanyahu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

10. 17 am: PM Modi and PM Netanyahu at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

10. 15 am: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspects the guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

10. 11 am: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

7. 20 am: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to hold delegation level talks, sign agreements and deliver a press statement.