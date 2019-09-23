US Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in an opinion piece criticized President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not discussing international human rights. Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said the two premiers should discuss human rights violations.

US presidential election 2020: The US election is due for next year but the election campaign has already begun, especially the planned appearance of President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event in Houston made it evident that Trump has already pulled up his socks for the forthcoming election.

Trump’s opponent and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of yesterday’s community summit penned a piece citing possible takeaways from the grand event which had the presence of Indian diaspora. In an opinion piece in the Houston Chronicle, Sanders wrote that friendship between American and Indians would be the much-anticipated topic at the event. And as anticipated, the case was so given both the premiers throughout their speeches underlined the strengthening ties between India and the US.

Sanders wrote that the two heads will discuss friendship with deafening silence on human rights unfolding in front of their eyes. He referred to abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and said the erstwhile state was under lockdown as India abated its special status followed by the detention of stakeholders and communication blackout.

He said the lockdown affected the situation in such a way that people did not have access to basic medical care. Quoting a British Medical Journal, Sanders said doctors from across India have urged the government to ease restrictions in the valley and added that there was a blatant denial of the right to health care and right to life. Reportedly, patients had to struggle to have basic access to life-saving treatment on time, added Sanders.

He asserted that there should be condemnation of the Indian government’s move by President Trump given he has not raised any objection in the matter so far.

Calling Pakistan’s role equally bad when it comes to handling Kashmir, Sanders said the US President must speak clearly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN resolution that underlines referendum to resolve the Kashmir crisis between India and Pakistan. He said Trump’s silence on Kashmir was reflective of his failure to speak up for human rights across the world.

Sanders said as president he would be focussing on issues that were paralyzing the US such as racism and hatred asserting that his country’s biggest strength is diversity and he will ensure to end the discrimination and divisiveness in the society. He said the issue of hatred and prejudice was personal to him adding that he was a proud son of Jewish immigrants.

