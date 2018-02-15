A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Thursday gave a controversial statement over drastically increasing fan following of Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier. District Convenor of BJP Sports Cells said that it’s better to sell pakoda's rather being a follower of Priya Prakash Varrier. BJP leader Sanjiv Mishra, who gave this controversial statement, holds the position of District Convenor, BJP Sports Cell at Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. Priya Prakash Varrier is a college student and actress, who was shot to overnight fame after a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Followers have titled her as the national crush, and her fan following is increasing drastically. More than 2 million people are now following Priya Prakash Varrier. The viral video is actually part of a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love.

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the most searched person on the internet in the recent days after her song went viral. Just like her first video, the official trailer for the movie is also getting a good response from the audience. The Malayalam film Oru Adaar love is scheduled to hit theatres on 3 March 2018.