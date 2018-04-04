A studio in Kerala has used thousands of women's photographs taken at marriage functions for pornographic purposes. After a woman found her morphed photo going viral on social media, she lodges a complaint against the studio and the owners. Police have arrested two persons while the other is yet to be nabbed.

In a shocking incident, thousands of women in Kerala have had a frightful nightmare after their pictures, which had been clicked in weddings were allegedly falsified for use on pornographic websites and social media. The matter came to light after a woman saw her morphed photograph going viral on social media. Soon after that, she went to the police station and lodged a complaint against Sadayam Shoot and Edit Studio in Vadakara town of Kozhikode district.

Reports said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that the police have arrested the owners of the studio, Satheesan and Dinesh from Wayanad. Moreover, the studio had been sealed after several documents and photographs were recovered by police. However, Bibeesh, the prime accused in the case, has not yet been caught and the search is on. Meanwhile, reports by a leading daily reveal that more than 40,000 photographs of women, which had been clicked in marriage functions and parties across the region have been recovered from a hard disk seized from the studio.

Women Cell Inspector C Banumathi, who is heading the investigation, said the accused, who had been questioned, confessed that they have used various photos for pornography. She said, “However, more details can be found only after a detailed interrogation.” Police are clueless if there are more photographs that had been used by the culprits. The culprits were produced before a court which remanded them to custody. Banumathi said that more details could be found after a detailed inquiry.

