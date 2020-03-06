Beyhadh 2 will continue its high octane drama in tonight's episode with Maya's past being dug up by Aditya, who plans to expose her in front of Rudra.

Beyhadh 2: Sony Entertainment Television’s revenge drama that features Jennifer Winget in the central role of Maya has managed to win a fair share of popularity among the audience with its edgy and dark revenge storyline, Beyhadh 2 will see a major twist tonight with Aditya the investigative journalist who interviewed Maya, trying to expose her by contacting Rudra, Maya’s husband to reveal the truths about her past.

This change of character from Aditya will come at the back of revelation that it was MJ who planted Aditya in the first place just to execute his plan of exposing May, this will catch Maya completely off guard as she never saw this coming.

Maya’s who has been sly the entire time got into this because it was Rudra who advised her to give the interview and Aditya is Rudra’s cousin so she never expected that Rudra’s cousin could have been a bait by MJ to expose her.

This unexpected predicament will prompt Maya to contact Rajeev for her help as he is Maya’s last resort, Rajeev and Maya would put all their might in keeping secrets of Maya’s buried in the past, however, it is unknown how will the mastermind MJ counter Maya and Rajeev’s alliance.

Also Read: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 spoiler alert: Shravan’s ex-girlfriend spices up Shravan, Suman’s love story

MJ has been an unexpected surprise of Beyhadh 2 as his cunningness has made people develop a liking towards him despite his grey morality and fiendish intentions, it is because of MJ’s character that Maya has been required to up her game as in the last season of Beyhadh Maya was the ultimate baddie whereas in this season Maya has been on the back foot as she has found her match in MJ, who is hellbent on ruining Maya’s life.

Tonight’s episode and the subsequent episodes throughout the week are going to be high in drama and are not be missed at any cost as Beyhadh 2 has found its mojo with this well-executed twist.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App