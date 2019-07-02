Telangana: After woman forest officer, 2 forest guards were beaten up by villagers on Monday in reserve forest area near Gundalapadu village in Mulkalapally forest range. The two forest officers have sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Telangana: Two days after a woman forest official was attacked by Telegu Rashtra Samithi’s workers in KB-Asifabad district over a land issue, two other forest department employees were attacked by a group of podu cultivators on Monday, July 1, 2019. The incident took place when the forest officials tried to prevent ploughing of piece of land in reserve forest area near Gundalapadu village in Mulkalapally forest range. The forest guards had seized three tractors and detained a few people before being beaten up by locals with rods and sticks. The two forest officers have sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Reports said that the forest section officer and his staff went to remove the forest encroachment in compartment 344 without informing the police. Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district told the PTI that a case has been registered against those involved at the Mulkalapally police station. The police also said that strict actions would be taken against those who hampered officials from doing their duties.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Woman Forest Range Officer (FRO) C Anita was thrashed by Koneru Krishna Rao, the brother of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA Koneru Konappa as she went to plant saplings as part of plantation drive.

The footage of the entire incident went viral on several social media platforms where the woman was seen pleading the villagers not to beat her up. Anitha received fractures on her arm and is currently underway treatment at a private super speciality hospital in Hyderabad.

