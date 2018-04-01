Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat Choubey, on Sunday, surrendered before the Bihar Police after a local court rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by him on March 27. On March 19, the Nathnagar police had registered an FIR against Shashwat for leading a procession without taking permission from the authorities that led to communal clashes in Bhagalpur.

Arijit Shashwat Choubey, a prime accused of triggering communal clashes in Bhagalpur, surrendered before the Bihar Police on Sunday. The son of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey took the step a day after a local court rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by him on March 27. On March 17, violence had broken out in Bhagalpur after people belonging to minority community objected a procession carried out by workers owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Bajrang Dal on the occasion of the new year as per the Hindu calendar. The communal clashes erupted in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station when the residents of the area objected the loud music being played out during the procession.

Reports said that the participants also shouted some provocative slogans, which could be a reason behind the violence. On March 19, the Nathnagar police had registered an FIR against Shashwat for leading the procession without taking permission from the authorities. Arijit had then termed the FIR as a piece of garbage as he claimed that they had a permit for the procession and no provocative slogans were raised. Following an application filed by Nathnagar police, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anjani Kumar Srivastava issued the warrants, seeking arrests of the nine persons, who were named in one of the FIRs registered by the police in connection with Bhagalpur communal clashes.

ALSO READ: Communal clashes in Bihar continue, violence in Nalanda after idol vandalised

After the issuance of arrest warrant against him, Shashwat had moved an anticipatory bail plea on March 27, but was later rejected by the local court. Earlier Shashwat had claimed that he will not surrender as he is not running from anything. He asked why he should surrender. If the court issues warrant it provides a shelter too. The court will decide what to do with one when you approach it. “If the police come to arrest me, I will do what they ask. I am moving an anticipatory bail application,” Shashwat said.

ALSO READ: Bhagalpur communal clashes: Union Minister’s son moves Patna HC, seeks quashing of FIR

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App