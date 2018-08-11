Senior BJP leader and former MP Jayaram Pangi on Saturday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and made a strong demand for a CBI inquiry into the 2010 murder case of Bhagirathi Mandangi. Pangi met Rajnath Singh along with Bhagirathi’s brother Jagannath Pangi. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

It’s reported that Pangi expressed dissatisfaction over the way the State Crime Branch is handling the probe for last eight years. Bhagirathi was murdered in December 2010.

What is the Bhagirathi murder case?

Bhagirathi Mandangi, a close associate N Bhaskar Rao, was murdered in 2010 and his body was found on Andhra Pradesh order. It is reported that after becoming a member of Maa Majhighariani Temple Trust in which Rao was the Trustee, Bhagirathi brought how Rao and his family members were looting the money and gold ornaments from the temple hundi to limelight thereby inviting the wrath of Rao.

Rao and his family members killed Bhagirathi and dumped the body along on the Andhra Pradesh border, Pangi said seeking a CBI probe into a poor tribal youth murder and stringent punishment who committed the heinous crime.

