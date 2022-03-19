The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers took place at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Among those joining the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet were senior AAP leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs joined the new Punjab cabinet today after being sworn in as ministers. Among those joining the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet were senior AAP leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers took place at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains were the eight other AAP MLAs who were administered the oath of office. CM Bhagwant and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab’s newly-elected MLAs, including Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. Mann’s CM oath-taking ceremony took place in legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan.

The AAP recorded a historic win in the recently concluded Punjab elections by winning 92 seats out of the total 117 seats in the state Legislative Assembly and defeating national and regional parties with a longer presence in Punjab.