Bhagwant Mann swore in as CM of Punjab at native village of Bhagat Singh.

Bhagwant Mann, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit delivered the oath to Mann. A huge swearing-in event has been planned at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral hamlet of famed independence fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mann had earlier invited the people of the state to his oath-taking ceremony in a video message, encouraging men to wear ‘basanti (yellow)’ turbans and women to wear yellow ‘dupatta (stole)’ for the occasion.

Mann has started donning yellow turbans, which are associated with Bhagat Singh.

The AAP won 92 seats in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections, driving most of its adversaries to the fringes. Congress gained 18 seats in the Assembly’s 117-member body.

Mann, who was running from the Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, defeated Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party’s first victory in the state and a significant improvement over the party’s performance in the 2017 elections, when it finished second to Congress.