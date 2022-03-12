AAP’s CM elect Bhagwant Mann met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit today stake claim to form a government in the state. After Aam Aadmi Party’s historic win in Punjab, all eyes are on the swearing in ceremony of the comedian-turned-politician on March 16 at 12:30 PM. Speaking to media after meeting Punjab Governor, Bhagwant Mann said that he has handed over letter of support from AAP MLAs & staked claim to form government. The swearing in ceremony will be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16.

After the declaration of the final results, Mann visited AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi to seek his blessings and invite him to the swearing in ceremony. Later in the day, Mann addressed AAP MLAs and said that the party workers must work for all the places where they went to seek votes. He asked tem to work in the areas where they have been elected and not just stay in Chandigarh.

On the question of cabinet berths, Bhagwant Mann said that the party could only have 17 cabinet ministers besides the chief minister. Thus, they must not get upset because they are all cabinet ministers. He further appealed to the MLAs to not get arrogant and work even for those who did not vote for them. Calling them MLAs of the Punjabis, Mann said that Punjab has elected their government.

#Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, stakes claim to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/Wr8pYyttSA — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

AAP swept the Punjab assembly elections by winning 92 seats out of 117 total seats. Congress retained 18 seats, SAD retained 3 seats and BJP managed to secure only 2 seats. The key players in fray- including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Captain Amarinder Singh and Prakash Singh Badal, faces a massive defeat by losing in their constituency against AAP candidates.