Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab CM today at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birthplace, Khatkar Kalan, in the state. Announcing his departure to Khatar Kalan, Mann tweeted on Wednesday, “The golden rays of Sun have brought a new dawn. Entire Punjab will take oath today to realize the dreams of Shahid Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb. To guard the thoughts of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, I am leaving for his native village Khatkar Kalan.”

The oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab CM-designate will be a low-profile event with an absence of political bigwigs. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony. As per AAP sources cited by ANI, no other Chief Minister, apart from Arvind Kejriwal, will be present in the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann. Only AAP leaders and local leaders of Punjab will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources also informed that incumbent CM of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi is also not invited for the swearing-in ceremony. However, all 117 MLAs have been invited to the ceremony. Further, the family and people close to Bhagwant Mann have been invited. Several artists from the Punjabi industry have been have received invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.

An area of nearly 100 acres is being used for the ceremony in Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district on March 16. Speaking to ANI, A Venu Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to Punjab Government, said four-five lakh people are expected to attend the event.