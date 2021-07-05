RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a Muslim Rashtriya Manch event yesterday on the theme ‘Hindustani First, Hindustan First’ gave a call for unity. Speaking of the cow lynching mobs prevalent in the country, the RSS supremo said that people who are lynching others are going against hindutva.’

While speaking at the launch of ‘The Meetings of Minds: a bridging initiative,’ written by Dr Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a call for unity. Speaking of the cow lynching mobs prevalent in the country, the RSS supremo said that ‘cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against hindutva.’ He further emphasised that ‘Hindu-Muslims are not two different groups and hence there is nothing required to be united.

The big question that remained and is being now debated is that can RSS deliver on its promise of ‘secularism & unity?’. Several leaders including Owaisi, Mayawati, Nawab Malik and Digvijay Singh reacted to Mohan Bhagwat’s speech. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the RSS leader over attempts to distance the Hindutva ideology from those guilty of the “Mob lynching” of muslims and other minorities across the countries.

Delhi | I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if he has accepted that the majority community has been radicalized due to RSS & Hindutva ideology? Is RSS & Hindutva ideology not responsible for radicalization?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on RSS Chief Bhagwat's remark on lynching pic.twitter.com/xhfeC5M8od — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Such people are “Against hindutva”, Bhagwat said at a Muslim Rashtriya Manch event yesterday on the theme ‘Hindustani First, Hindustan First’. He also asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same and urged Muslims not to get ‘trapped in the cycle of fear’ that Islam is in danger in India. The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, he said.

While the political slugfest continues, what is important is that we have a calm & sincere discussion to ascertain why lynchings are taking place and find a cohesive strategy to ensure the incidents dealt with effectively.