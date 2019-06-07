Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has jumped into MS Dhoni's insignia controversy as he comes out in support of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s direction to BCCI to get the insignia badge removed from his gloves.

The latest scoop in MS Dhoni’s insignia controversy has to do with former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia who has supported ICC’s appeal to BCCI against Dhoni’s insignia gloves. He said Dhoni’s gesture was commendable but ICC regulations have to be respected as well. Commenting upon the furore over Dhoni’s gloves further, he said no matter how big the payer is, the laws need to be followed.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has turned down ICC’s appeal to not let Dhoni wear the insignia gloves urging the World Cricket body to let him wear the gloves saying they were neither commercial nor religious. Social media has been buzzing with #DhoniKeepTheGlove as fans express their love and support for the former Indian Captain. Many see ICC’s move an unnecessary hindrance to the ongoing Cricket World Cup and took a jibe at the World Cricket body for poor umpiring during Australia versus West Indies match.

Soon enough, after an over the top wave of opinions on Twitter, International Cricket Council (ICC) issued directions to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to ask Dhoni to remove the regimental dagger badge symbol from his gloves. ICC general manager Claire Furlong said BCCI has been ‘requested’ to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

ICC reiterating its regulation said its equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match. Dhoni, as a tribute to Pulwama martyrs and other soldiers, wore the gloves and the fact that he was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011 was enough to compel him to wear the gloves. Besides, he had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

Lt General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia, ex-DGMO said Dhoni had been wearing ‘Balidaan’ on his gloves for a long time and that ICC’s take on his gloves was out of proportion.

