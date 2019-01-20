The Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday revealed what drove self-styled spiritual guru Bhaiyya ji Maharaj to commit suicide. The police said that they have arrested 3 person in connection with the case, including a woman disciple who was blackmailing the Maharaj with rape complaint.

"I am leaving, too much stressed out," Bhaiyyuji Maharaj had said in his suicide note.

The mystery behind self-styled godman Bhaiyyu ji Maharaj’s suicide on June 12 last year in Indore found some closure on Saturday after the Madhya Pradesh police revealed that he was being blackmailed by a woman disciple with a rape complaint. According to police, the woman, identified as Palak was putting pressure on Bhaiyy ji, who was married twice, to marry her. Bhaiyyu ji had announced sanyas soon after his 2nd marriage but Palak started blackmailing the spiritual leader to tie the knot with her.

The police on Saturday arrested 3 people, including Palak under charges of abetment to suicide and produced them before a local court which remanded them to 15 days in police custody.

Speaking at a press conference, Indore DIG Hari Narayanchari Mishra revealed that they had audio and video clip which proved that Palak was blackmailing the spiritual leader, even threatening Bhaiyyu ji that he would meet the same fate as of Dati Maharaj who was accused of rape on June 11.

However, Mishra revealed that they also have several obscene chats with the woman recovered from Bhaiyyu ji’s mobile. Reports suggest after Palak joined the ashram, her ties with Bhaiyyu ji got stronger and she even planned a wedding with the leader.

Investigating the case, the police couldn’t find any lead in the case, it got murkier when family and sevadars levelled allegations against each other. The first breakthrough came in form of Bhaiyyu ji’s driver who was trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from him. Upon investigation, the link between the 3 people including Palak came to fore.

Maharaj, who had celebrities including noted politicians among his followers, had shot himself inside his room in Indore on June 12 last year. “I am fed up,” his suicide note had read. The letter also mentioned that he wanted Vinayak to be the caretaker of his property.

