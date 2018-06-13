A suicide note has been recovered from Spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj's Indore residence, who earlier in the day committed suicide. According to the suicide note, Bhaiyyuji mentioned that he is leaving because he is too much stressed and has got fed up with life. Somebody should be there to handle duties of the family, he added in his suicide note.

The Madhya Pradesh Police has recovered a suicide note and a pistol from spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s house in Indore, who had committed suicide earlier in the day. According to police, the spiritual leader in his suicide note had mentioned that he was mentally stressed and there is no specific reason for his death. In the suicide note, spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj said, “Somebody should be there to handle duties of the family. I am leaving too much stressed out, fed up …” Bhaiyyuji Maharaj on Tuesday took his own life by shooting self. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but doctors declared him dead.

Speaking on the matter, DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra said that they have seized the suicide note. They said that the spiritual guru has mentioned about mental stress and what is the cause of that mental stress is not known yet. Earlier in the day, Bhaiyyuji before committing suicide tweeted his last tweet where he mentioned about Maha Shivratri and Gopinath Kaviraj.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi says he went to see Vajpayee on priority

Previously, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had announced Bhaiyyuj Maharaj’s name along with four other people as observer to save the narmada river. Giving a reaction on Bhaiyyuji Maharaj’s suicide, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his condolence on Twitter and said that he got information about the demise of spiritual master Dheoyaji Maharaj. I had a personal relationship with him … my humble tribute.”

Not only Nitin Gadkari but Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his sorrow on the sad demise of Bhayyuji Maharaj. He said, “My tribute to the saint. The country has lost a person who was confluence of culture, knowledge and selfless service.”

Also Read: No shortage of water in next summers, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More