The Delhi government fined the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Rs 50 lakh on Thursday in connection with the large fire that erupted at the Bhalswa dump site on Tuesday.

Following the probe, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) presented its findings to Delhi’s Environment Minister.

According to the report, a matter of negligence on the part of the MCD has been surfaced.

On the basis of the investigation findings, the Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai slapped a fine on DPCC.

Several portions of the Bhalswa waste site in Delhi were still burning.

Smoke was noticed at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Delhi Fire Service authorities, which eventually expanded into a major fire.

Residents living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also reported respiratory problems as a result of the incident.