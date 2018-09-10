BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday targetted Congress and rest of the opposition parties who supported the Bharat Bandh on Monday. In the presser, Sambit Patra said Congress called out the Bharat Bandh protest today to avoid the hearing of National Herald case. Today, Congress had called the Bharat Bandh to protest against the Modi government for the constant hike in fuel prices and the decline in value of rupee against dollar.

Bharat Bandh: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has come out all guns blazing at the opposition after the Bharat Bandh protest today. In the presser, Sambit Patra targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the loss of public and private property. Sambit Patra said that Congress deliberately called out for the Bharat Bandh today to avoid the hearing of National Herald case.

“Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion, a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land,” said Sambit Patra.

Congress had called the Bharat Band today to oppose the constant hike in fuel price, decline of rupee against dollar and criticize the Central government. 21 opposition political parties have extended their support to the protest.

LIVE : Dr. @sambitswaraj is addressing a press conference at BJP HQ. https://t.co/cTyQx7FH0l — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

Earlier the day, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ‘Bharat’ will not be ‘Bandh’, it will keep moving and progressing. Since no one is paying heed to this call by Congress, their ‘Mahagatbandhan’ balloon will also burst soon.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath called opposition frustrated as they lack strategy and leadership. “I hope God gives them sense so they can differentiate between positive and negative politics or they will lose their position as the opposition in future,” Yogi said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More