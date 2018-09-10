Bharat Bandh: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has come out all guns blazing at the opposition after the Bharat Bandh protest today. In the presser, Sambit Patra targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the loss of public and private property. Sambit Patra said that Congress deliberately called out for the Bharat Bandh today to avoid the hearing of National Herald case.
“Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion, a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land,” said Sambit Patra.
Congress had called the Bharat Band today to oppose the constant hike in fuel price, decline of rupee against dollar and criticize the Central government. 21 opposition political parties have extended their support to the protest.
Earlier the day, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ‘Bharat’ will not be ‘Bandh’, it will keep moving and progressing. Since no one is paying heed to this call by Congress, their ‘Mahagatbandhan’ balloon will also burst soon.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath called opposition frustrated as they lack strategy and leadership. “I hope God gives them sense so they can differentiate between positive and negative politics or they will lose their position as the opposition in future,” Yogi said.