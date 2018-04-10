More than dozen people were injured in the violent clashes erupted in Bihar's Ara district. Bharat Bandh was called by various anti-reservation groups to protest against reservation policies. Youths of upper castes blocked the roads and forcibly enforced the nationwide shutdown in Ara town, Bhojpur district. On April 2, Bharat Bandh was called by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of alleged SC/ST Atrocities Act by SC.

More than 12 people were injured on Tuesday in the violent clashes erupted in Bihar’s Ara district. Bharat Bandh was called by various anti-reservation groups to protest against reservation policies. According to a district police official, “More than a dozen people were injured in the violent clash between supporters of the Bharat Bandh and a pro-reservation group comprising OBCs and Dalits. To maintain the law and order, additional security personnel have been deployed in Ara district. Youths of upper castes blocked the roads and forcibly enforced the nationwide shutdown in Ara town, Bhojpur district.

On April 2, Bharat Bandh was called by Dalit groups against the dilution of alleged SC/ST Atrocities Act by Supreme Court. Hundreds of protestors in various districts of Bihar including capital Patna blocked roads, halted trains and forcibly closed markets. Various state governments have beefed up security in view of Bharat Bandh called by anti-reservation groups. In various parts of the country, prohibitory orders have been issued, internet suspended and educational institutions have been shut down. Curfew has been imposed in Bhind and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about the matter, Sudhir Lad, Inspector General of Police, Chambal range, said to avoid any untoward incident, the curfew would be imposed in Bhind district till 6 pm. District authorities have also shut down the internet at various places. According to a news agency, ANI, section 144 has been imposed in the various districts of Rajasthan including capital Jaipur. ADG (law and order) Rajasthan police said, “For the last few days, police have held meetings with market associations, transport unions, and other organisations to maintain law and order in the state.

Yesterday, Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to all states asking them to take necessary actions to maintain law and order. The order added that district magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible in case of violence.

