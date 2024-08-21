Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Against Supreme Court’s Decision on SC/ST Reservation Sparks Mixed Reactions

Various organizations across India have called for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21, in protest against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the creamy layer in Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations. The bandh has garnered support from several opposition parties, while even within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), there are differing opinions on the issue. Notably, Chirag Paswan has endorsed the bandh, while Jitan Ram Manjhi has opposed it, expressing satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Jitan Ram Manjhi Opposes Bharat Bandh

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has made it clear that he does not support the ‘Bharat Bandh.’ He accused certain affluent Dalits of spreading misinformation about the reservation policy, misleading the public, and creating confusion. Manjhi claimed that some individuals are using this movement for their selfish gains. “Those who are supporting the bandh today are the same people who have previously used reservation to strengthen their own positions while leaving the rest of the Dalit community behind,” Manjhi remarked. He further highlighted that while many in the Dalit community still live in extreme poverty, others, whom he referred to as the ‘D4,’ have leveraged the benefits of reservation to live better lives. Manjhi also mentioned that there are 18 different castes within the Dalit community, each with its own unique needs, and he called for separate reservations for these groups.

Chirag Paswan Extends Support

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has expressed his full support for the Bharat Bandh. He stated, “We fully support this bandh.” Paswan emphasized that as long as practices like untouchability exist in society against SC and ST communities, there should be no provisions like sub-categorization in reservations or the creamy layer. He argued that these measures would only undermine the fundamental purpose of reservations meant to uplift the most marginalized sections of society.

Hanuman Beniwal Backs the Protest

National Democratic Party leader and Member of Parliament from Nagaur, Rajasthan, Hanuman Beniwal, has also voiced his support for the bandh. He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his stance, stating, “In protest against the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s opinion on the sub-categorization and creamy layer within the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, SC/ST communities across India have called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21. The National Democratic Party supports this bandh!”

Mayawati Lends Her Support

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, has also thrown its weight behind the Bharat Bandh. Mayawati urged her supporters to protest peacefully and without resorting to violence. On X, she wrote, “The BSP supports the Bharat Bandh because both the BJP and Congress are attempting to render reservations ineffective through anti-reservation conspiracies.” Akash Anand, another prominent BSP leader, also took to X, writing, “There is significant anger within the SC/ST community against the Supreme Court’s decision on reservation. Our community has called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 in protest. We are a peaceful community that participates in everyone’s joys and sorrows, but today, our freedom is under attack. We must respond forcefully but peacefully on August 21.”

Understanding the Issue

The Supreme Court’s decision regarding the implementation of the creamy layer within SC and ST reservations and the concept of ‘quota within a quota’ has sparked widespread controversy across the nation. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organizations, which called for the 14-hour Bharat Bandh, has labeled the ruling as an attack on the constitutional rights of Dalits and Adivasis. They have urged the central government to overturn the decision.

What Did the Supreme Court Decide?

The recent ruling by the Supreme Court addressed the issue of sub-categorization within SC and ST reservations. The Constitution Bench, by a 6-1 majority, ruled that states have the authority to create sub-categories within reservations to ensure that the most marginalized within these communities receive priority. The court affirmed that state legislatures have the power to enact laws to this effect. This decision also overturned a 2004 judgment by the court.

However, the Supreme Court emphasized that the basis for sub-categorization must be reasonable and not violate Article 341 of the Constitution. The court made it clear that no single caste within the SC category should receive 100% of the reserved quota and that any determination of a caste’s share in the quota must be supported by concrete data. The bench comprised Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M. Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Why Is There Opposition?

The Supreme Court’s decision has led to widespread dissent across the country, with many arguing that it challenges the fundamental principles of the reservation system. Opponents believe that the ruling will have a negative impact on the existing reservation framework and weaken the concept of social justice. Various organizations have expressed concern that the decision undermines the essence of reservations, which were designed to uplift the most disadvantaged sections of society.

