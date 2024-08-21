Bharat Bandh 2024: Patna Police Use Baton Charge Against SC Verdict on Reservations

A sweeping nationwide strike, dubbed “Bharat Bandh,” has gripped India in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Bharat Bandh was called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti to express dissent against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the SC/ST reservation framework.

Protests and Disruptions Across the Country

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, tensions have escalated as police deployed baton charges against demonstrators participating in the Bharat Bandh. The strike, which is observed nationwide, reflects widespread unrest over the Supreme Court’s recent judgment.

Similarly, the situation in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district has taken on a lockdown-like atmosphere. Members of the SC/ST community are organizing themselves into groups to ensure the effectiveness of the bandh. The local police are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents. Protesters took to the streets, parading from Kote Gate to the collector’s office as part of their demonstration.

Also read: Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Against Supreme Court’s Decision on SC/ST Reservation Sparks Mixed Reactions

The impact of the bandh is also evident in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi. Key intersections, including Harmu Chowk, Kathal Mode, and Chapu Toli Chowk, have been completely obstructed by protesters who are burning tyres to block traffic and amplify their message.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, police forces have been deployed in large numbers to maintain order. Joint Commissioner of Police Shiv Hari Meena assured the public of heightened vigilance: “We are conducting foot marches to ensure that law and order is maintained and to minimize any inconvenience to the general public. Our team is closely monitoring individuals who might cause disruptions,” he said.

Supreme Court Ruling and Its Implications

The controversy stems from a landmark Supreme Court ruling delivered on August 1. The apex court declared that states possess the authority to sub-classify SCs and STs and emphasized that adequacy of representation should be assessed based on effective, rather than mere quantitative, representation.

The Supreme Court’s decision, passed by a majority of 6:1, permits sub-classification within SC and ST reservations. The ruling, made by a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, overruled the previous EV Chinnaiah judgment which had deemed sub-classification impermissible on the grounds that SC/STs constitute a homogenous class.

The bench included Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma. Justice Gavai suggested that states develop policies to identify a “creamy layer” within SCs and STs, which would exclude them from the benefits of affirmative action. In contrast, Justice Trivedi, presenting a dissenting opinion, expressed disagreement with the majority’s stance on sub-classification.

Government Response

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary addressed the situation by stating, “The Supreme Court had commented, after which the Law Minister also clarified it in Parliament. The Cabinet has also clarified its opinion, so now there is nothing left.”

Also read: Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Planned for August 21 to Protest SC/ST Reservation Ruling, Security Heightened Across India