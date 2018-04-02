At least 6 people have died in the nation-wide protests over Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 on Monday. The country witnessed widespread violent protests after Dalits displayed their agitation at the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

At least 6 people have died in the nation-wide protests over Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 on Monday. The country witnessed widespread violent protests after Dalits displayed their agitation at the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. According to reports, among four people who have lost their lives in the protests, at least 2 protesters have died in Gwalior, 1 in Bhind and 1 in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and 1 in Rajashtan. Several police officials also injured during Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection act.

Speaking on the incident, Madhya Pradesh IG Law & Order said, “Can’t confirm a number of people injured as yet. Police officials have also got injured. Police is still on field and are trying to restore peace, once that’s done we’ll file cases and begin inquiry on people who’ve caused disruption.” Meanwhile, 18 people were injured during the protests, while curfew is still there in some parts of Gwalior.

While Bharat Bandh protest continues in several states, buses have vandalised and set ablaze during the protest in Azamgarh. Also, there are protests happening near Huda City Centre in Gurugram, Faridabad while people are stuck in jam in Gurugram for almost an hour.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the ongoing violent protest against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act, the Central government on Monday filed a petition points seeking review of Supreme Court’s recent judgment diluting the mandatory arrest provision under SC/ST (Prevention of) Atrocities Act. The Centre has sought restoration of earlier status by which any offense under the SC/ST Act was made a cognizable non-bailable offense. Centre said that it is necessary for the court to hear Centre’s oral arguments.

