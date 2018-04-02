Violent protests were witnessed across several states after several Dalit organisations called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday in the wake of the dilution of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. At least 8-9 people lost their lives as protests continued to grip parts of northern states while more than 250 people were detained amid protests.

Violent protests were witnessed across several states after several Dalit organisations called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday in the wake of the dilution of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. At least 8-9 people lost their lives as protests continued to grip parts of northern states while more than 250 people were detained amid protests. Among states which witnessed violence on Monday included Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and others. In Punjab, educational institutions were kept shut while school exams were postponed keeping the security of students in the view.

The Punjab government appointed the Army and paramilitary forces to remain on ‘stand-by’ while internet services in the state have already been suspended from Sunday and will continue on till 11PM tonight (April 2). Reports said the Public transport services will remain temporarily suspended in the State. In Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar city also witnessed vandalism by angry protesters as they ransacked public property including banks, ATMs, vehicles which were set ablaze.

Among those who lost their lives in the nation-wide protests, at least 2 protesters died in Gwalior, 1 in Bhind and 1 in Morena in Madhya Pradesh and 1 in Rajasthan and 2 in Uttar Pradesh. Several police officials also injured during Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection act. Speaking on the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “few unfortunate incidents took place today. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony, and not pay attention to rumours. It is government’s responsibility to ensure safety and security of all sections of the society.”

Meanwhile, the Central government on Monday filed a petition points seeking review of Supreme Court’s recent judgment diluting the mandatory arrest provision under SC/ST (Prevention of) Atrocities Act. The Centre has sought restoration of earlier status by which any offense under the SC/ST Act was made a cognizable non-bailable offence. Centre said that it is necessary for the court to hear Centre’s oral arguments.

