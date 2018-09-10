As the ambulance failed to reach the hospital on time, the girl died mid-way in the traffic jam. Slamming the Congress over the death of the minor in Bihar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi and asked that who will take the responsibility of this loss.

Bharat Bandh protest led by the Congress party with the support of other 20 opposition parties turned violent after it was reported that a 2-year-old child lost her life after she was stuck in the Bandh that was being carried out by the Congress across the country. As per reports, a 2-year-old girl from Bihar’s Jehanabad lost her life as the ambulance that was ferrying her to the hospital got stuck in the traffic jams caused due to Bharat Bandh. Commenting on the death of their child, parents claimed that their daughter died as she failed to reach the hospital on time. Reports suggest that the ambulance was stuck in the traffic jams for several hours.

As the ambulance failed to reach the hospital on time, the girl died mid-way in the traffic jam. Slamming the Congress over the death of the minor in Bihar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi and asked that who will take the responsibility of this loss. Ravi Shankar Prasad added if the Congress workers had not blocked the roads, the minor girl would have been alive. Congress is expected to address the following issue in a press briefing set to take place at 4 pm today.

Criticising Congress over the child’s death, Prasad claimed that Congress is creating the atmosphere of fear in the nation.

Meanwhile, SDO of Bihar’s Jehanabad, Paritosh Kumar claimed that the death of the minor had nothing to do with the Bharat Bandh protest staged by the Congress. He added that relatives of the deceased left late from their home and that resulted in her death.

#Bihar: The death of the child is not related to bandh or traffic jam, the relatives had left late from their home: SDO Jehanabad Paritosh Kumar on reports that a 2-year-old patient died after the vehicle was stuck in #BharathBandh protests pic.twitter.com/mE8yQRuj2H — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

#Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal workers in Patna carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/gZ41WxICKm — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Apart from minor’s death, at least 12 long routes trains were also brought to a complete halt by the agitators. Workers of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) also marked their protest against the fuel price hike by carrying a motorcycle on their shoulders.

Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles during #BharatBandh protest in Patna against fuel price hike. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3SX1WRiPps — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

