Bihar seems to be facing the worst part of the protest as several trains were stopped and the traffic on roads was also blocked. As per reports, hundreds of Congress supporters including the workers of other opposition parties took to streets since early morning and protested in several parts of the state.

The effects of Congress-led Bharat Bandh protest were witnessed across the country on September 10. The protest that has gained the support of at least 21 opposition parties is being carried out against the Modi-led government over the hike in fuel prices and the constant fall of Rupee against the Dollar. The Bharat Band protests turned violent in several parts of the country with agitators pelting stones on buses, stopping the ambulance from reaching to the hospital, burning tyres and vandalising the vehicles. Meanwhile, Bihar seems to be facing the worst part of the protest as several trains were stopped and the traffic on roads was also blocked.

In Bihar, the Bharat Bandh is being supported by Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Workers of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) were seen carrying bikes on their shoulders to protest against the fuel hike.

As per reports, hundreds of Congress supporters including the workers of other opposition parties took to streets since early morning and protested in several parts of the state.

#Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal workers in Patna carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/gZ41WxICKm — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Reports add over 12 trains were forcibly stopped at several railway stations across the state. A few of the railway stations that faced the protest were Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur.

Jan Adhikar Party workers vandalise vehicles during #BharatBandh protest in Patna against fuel price hike. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3SX1WRiPps — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

Agitators also raised slogans against PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to #BharatBandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/tFTmCOrXqe — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More