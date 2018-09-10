The effects of Congress-led Bharat Bandh protest were witnessed across the country on September 10. The protest that has gained the support of at least 21 opposition parties is being carried out against the Modi-led government over the hike in fuel prices and the constant fall of Rupee against the Dollar. The Bharat Band protests turned violent in several parts of the country with agitators pelting stones on buses, stopping the ambulance from reaching to the hospital, burning tyres and vandalising the vehicles. Meanwhile, Bihar seems to be facing the worst part of the protest as several trains were stopped and the traffic on roads was also blocked.
In Bihar, the Bharat Bandh is being supported by Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Workers of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) were seen carrying bikes on their shoulders to protest against the fuel hike.
As per reports, hundreds of Congress supporters including the workers of other opposition parties took to streets since early morning and protested in several parts of the state.
Reports add over 12 trains were forcibly stopped at several railway stations across the state. A few of the railway stations that faced the protest were Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur.
Agitators also raised slogans against PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP.